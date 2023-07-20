GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Update

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GasLog Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $432.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GasLog Partners Increases Dividend

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.76 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $3.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $13.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 164.00%. This is an increase from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

