GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GCMG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 0.52. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 98.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 440.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 12.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is headquartered in United States.

Featured Articles

