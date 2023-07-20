GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GCM Grosvenor Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GCMG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 0.52. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.48.
GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 98.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 12.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCMG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.
