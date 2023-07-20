GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Head-To-Head Contrast

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GCM Grosvenor and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 2 3 0 2.60 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 34.11%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

22.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.19, suggesting that its stock price is 719% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and GlassBridge Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $440.52 million 3.24 $19.82 million $0.10 76.80 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 2.70 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor 3.15% -98.19% 14.31% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -35.20% -22.00%

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc. is headquartered in United States.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

