GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.90

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 182107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

GCM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.