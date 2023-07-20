General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

