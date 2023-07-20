Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,806,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.79% of Genpact worth $407,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.84. 368,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,321,569.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,321,569.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,144 shares of company stock worth $10,364,645. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

