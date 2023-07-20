GenTrust LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 158,913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Tesla by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.68. 51,282,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,801,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

