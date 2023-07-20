Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.15-$9.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.30 EPS.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $168.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $140.62 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

