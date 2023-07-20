Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,889,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,389,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

