German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 846,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 691,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GABC. StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $166,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 380,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,858.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 359,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $275,146 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ GABC opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10). German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $63.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
