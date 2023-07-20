German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 846,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 691,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GABC. StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $166,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 380,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,858.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 359,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $275,146 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10). German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $63.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

