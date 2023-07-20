Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in June

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 532.0 days.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF remained flat at $120.68 on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

