GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $59.00 at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.65.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.20. 493,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,087. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,061,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 897,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

