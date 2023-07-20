GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.64 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $86.64 million and approximately $591.78 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.0715511 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $324.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

