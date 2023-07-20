Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,500 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 4,718,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,914.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBNXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

OTCMKTS GBNXF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.83. 4,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

