Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Trading Down 2.1%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 59,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 55,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.32.

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

