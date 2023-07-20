Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 95,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,716. The stock has a market cap of $362.93 million, a PE ratio of 165.04 and a beta of 0.54. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

GILT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

