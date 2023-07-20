Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GILD opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

