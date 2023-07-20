Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,976.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Givaudan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $72.82.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

