Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAINZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.