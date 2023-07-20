Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Star Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Global Star Acquisition by 29.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 993,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,258 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Star Acquisition by 547.1% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,518,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,065,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,996,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GLST stock remained flat at $10.49 during trading hours on Thursday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. Global Star Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

