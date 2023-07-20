Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Trading Up 0.1%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 5,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 2,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Global X China Materials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Materials ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

About Global X China Materials ETF

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

