Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 281,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 284,820 shares.The stock last traded at $24.56 and had previously closed at $24.31.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.54 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 788,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 401,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,051 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 388,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 101,691 shares during the last quarter.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.