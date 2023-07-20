Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.72

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 7089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $697.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.