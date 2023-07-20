Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.72

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 7089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $697.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.