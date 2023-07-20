GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 806,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,393.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GGNDF remained flat at $24.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

