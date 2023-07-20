GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 349,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Schulz purchased 6,881 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $98,329.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoHealth news, CEO Vijay Kotte purchased 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $99,780.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,671.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Schulz acquired 6,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $98,329.49. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,000.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $2,911,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GoHealth by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GoHealth by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 280,917 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoHealth Trading Up 1.0 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

GoHealth stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $405.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $183.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

