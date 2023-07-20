Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GARPY remained flat at $17.54 during midday trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Golden Agri-Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.6848 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. Golden Agri-Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products.

