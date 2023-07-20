Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.8 %

GSBD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.