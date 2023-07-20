Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $608,540.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,762.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,401. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 267,287 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares during the period.



Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

