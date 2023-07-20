Grace & White Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $3,000,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 158,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,835,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.6% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

