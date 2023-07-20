Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.37. 156,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 116,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

