Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.37. 156,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 116,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
