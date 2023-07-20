Graypoint LLC Acquires 2,718 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,673,000 after acquiring an additional 683,878 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HDV stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 71,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

