Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 958,248 shares of company stock worth $202,870,507 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded down $5.26 on Thursday, reaching $229.11. 1,146,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,876. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

