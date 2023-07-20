Graypoint LLC Has $26.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $270.00. The company had a trading volume of 620,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

