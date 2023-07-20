Graypoint LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,817,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 190,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 581,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,691,000 after purchasing an additional 52,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $107.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,998,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,295,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $115.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

