Graypoint LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,786,000. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 117.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,544,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,168 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.27. 325,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.