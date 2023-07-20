Graypoint LLC Has $5.78 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,989 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $229.48. 298,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $235.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.65.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

