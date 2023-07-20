Graypoint LLC Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,536 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $109.49. 545,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

