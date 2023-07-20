Graypoint LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $205.64. The stock had a trading volume of 129,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,433. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.40.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

