Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.73

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.73 and last traded at C$39.77, with a volume of 104861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 42.86 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market cap of C$37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.80.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. Corporate insiders own 70.62% of the company’s stock.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
