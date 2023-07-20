GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICLTF opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.02. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.43.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

About GreenFirst Forest Products

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.