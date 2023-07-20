GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ICLTF opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.02. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.43.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
