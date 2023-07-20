GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,040,000.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. 18,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.