Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading 6% Higher

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.41. 1,145,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 869,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.