Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading 6% Higher

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.41. 1,145,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 869,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
