Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Lifted to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $8.64 on Monday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $166.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 16.41%.

Grindrod Shipping Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.