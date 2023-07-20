Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Guangshen Railway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GNGYF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 19,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29. Guangshen Railway has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

