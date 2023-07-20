Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Down 11.7% in June

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.
Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.15.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
