Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 814,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Haitian International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $2.36.
About Haitian International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haitian International
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.