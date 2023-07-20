Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 814,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitian International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

