Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 2.9 %

HAL stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,418 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.