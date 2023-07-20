Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in June

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,300 ($30.07) to GBX 2,000 ($26.15) in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,350 ($30.73) to GBX 2,425 ($31.71) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Halma has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

