Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 520,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Innovid as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Innovid in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Innovid in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovid in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Innovid by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of Innovid stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 141,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.93. Innovid Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Insider Transactions at Innovid

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,911.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilad Shany bought 28,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,710.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at $228,032.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvika Netter bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,911.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 260,988 shares of company stock worth $289,657 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

