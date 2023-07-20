Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

